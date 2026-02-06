Tinashe Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 33rd Birthday

Tinashe's getting wet and wild this Aquarius season ... and we've put together her hottest shots to prove it to you on her birthday!

The rapper and actor turns 33 on Friday ... the perfect age to nearly bare it all in a bright, Barbie-pink bikini with the ocean sprawling out behind her.

She also knows how to get hearts pounding while onstage or at a club ... wearing a tiny silver top and pale yellow shorts that ended high on her thighs.

Check out all these pics and more in our gallery ... and take a crack at some Tinashe trivia here too ...