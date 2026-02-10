Bulls' Collin Sexton Gives Middle Finger To Rim After Missed Free Throw

Collin Sexton's latest rival wasn't wearing a jersey -- it was bolted to the backboard.

The freshly traded Chicago Bulls guard went viral after a heated free-throw sequence during Monday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets ... when Sexton missed his first shot from the stripe, locked eyes with the hoop like it personally betrayed him, then knocked down the second attempt.

Collin Sexton misses the first free throw, stares at the hoop, makes the 2nd, and flipping off the hoop



LOL pic.twitter.com/SvlwFVY9e6 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) February 10, 2026 @MrBuckBuckNBA

That’s when things got spicy.

After draining the follow-up free throw, Sexton appeared to flip off the basket in frustration -- a blink-and-you-miss-it gesture that still managed to light up social media almost instantly.

The moment unfolded late in the third quarter ... and while Sexton clearly wasn’t thrilled with the split trip to the line, he still put together a solid performance overall, finishing the night with 21 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal during a 123-115 loss.

Sexton said he had spoken to his misses under his breath ... telling The Athletic, "Aw, man, (I’m saying) a lot of things."

There's no word on any punishment looming from the league office -- the refs never hit him with a technical during the game -- but fans online ate it up, with many praising Sexton's relatability and others joking the hoop might need to file for emotional damages.

Sexton is new to the Bulls after being traded by Charlotte last week in exchange for guards Coby White and Mike Conley Jr.