NBA's Jordan Clarkson Honors Family With Custom Gold Chain At All-Star Weekend

Jordan Clarkson made sure his family was with him at all times at the 2023 NBA All-Star festivities ... coppin' a massive, custom gold chain with their names on it that he hardly ever took off.

TMZ Sports has learned the Utah Jazz guard commissioned Lake Side Diamond in Minnesota for the piece in the leadup to the big weekend ... and after putting in serious hours to create the bling -- the jewelers got it done just in time for All-Star weekend.

According to Lake Side Diamond officials, the chain took 350 man-hours to make ... and five guys almost pulled all-nighters to get it done before the party kicked off last Friday.

Great to see our Pinoy Pride all together 🇵🇭 Jordan Clarkson, Nikko Ramos, and Enrique Gil are ready for this year’s #NBAAllStar Weekend. Are you? pic.twitter.com/EgELPAsY2R — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) February 18, 2023 @NBA_Philippines

Polishing it alone, the jewelers said, "took a full workday."

But, all of the effort ended up being worth it, as Clarkson wore it both on and off the court -- proudly displaying it whenever he was in front of a camera.

The chain is white gold and features the names of five of Clarkson's close relatives. It also has a "no-flip design that's made so any name can be worn in front," the jewelers said.