Isaiah Stewart Suspended After Pistons vs. Hornets Brawl, Other Players Disciplined

The chaotic brawl that went down during the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets game has resulted in hefty suspensions for several players ... including Isaiah Stewart, who was handed a seven-game ban.

James Jones, the NBA's Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, announced the penalty on Wednesday ... days after players threw hands during a fight in the matchup at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Stewart -- the Pistons forward who left the bench area to fight in the on-court brawl -- was hit with the most severe punishment, with Jones noting it was "based in part of his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts."

Hornets players Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate also received suspensions for their roles in the fight, each receiving a four-game ban -- shorter than Stewart's.

Jalen Duren, Stewart's teammate, was handed two games for initiating the altercation and for fighting.

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff came to his players' defense after the mid-game brawl ... claiming they weren't the ones who started it.