Brawls Break Out At Teofimo Lopez-Shakur Stevenson Weigh Ins, Wild Video

Punches started flying way before Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson's fight Saturday night -- a massive brawl broke out several times at their weigh-ins ... and Devin Haney's dad appeared to be right in the middle of one of them in an attempt to break it up.

It happened on Friday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, after Lopez and Stevenson stepped on the scales for their WBO World Super Light title fight.

Several cameras captured the chaos as the melee broke out near the stage, with multiple men throwing punches after a heated exchange of words.

Videos of this fight also show Bill Haney -- father of boxing star Devin Haney -- in the mix, attempting to de-escalate the situation.

But that scuffle didn't end there. Another brawl later erupted near MSG's exit doors before several bystanders broke it up.

TMZ Sports spoke with the New York Police Department about the fights, but they said they were not dispatched to MSG for any altercations.

Tensions had already been running high well before Friday's brawls -- Stevenson tried to confront Lopez face-to-face on stage at the press conference, and Terence Crawford also got into a verbal altercation with Lopez's father during the final face-off.