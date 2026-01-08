Warriors-Bucks Game Turns Ugly, Fans Brawl in Stands, Caught On Video

The Golden State Warriors showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks took a violent turn Wednesday night -- but not on the basketball court -- fans were brawling in the stands, and it got violent!

A fellow fan in the Chase Center recorded what looked to be three people involved in a fight ... though one guy appeared to do most of the punching, landing shot after shot on his opp.

While it's unclear what started the melee, the clip begins with a dude in a black shirt being put in a headlock by another man in a grey quarter-zip. That's when a man wearing a Steph Curry jersey began throwing punches at the man in the black shirt.

A nearby woman attempted to separate the Curry fan from the situation, but was unsuccessful ... until arena workers finally arrived and restored some semblance of peace.

The Curry fan was eventually led away from his seat by security, though not before seemingly yelling at the people he had just been fighting moments before.

It's unclear who, if anyone, was ejected from the game.

Moments like these are, unfortunately, nothing new at sporting events. Earlier this year, we saw a Jacksonville Jaguars fan go at it with a man at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Over the summer ... a Los Angeles Angels spectator got punched and kicked in the head after getting into it with a Dodgers fan during the Freeway Series out in Anaheim.