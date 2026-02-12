Nancy Guthrie Investigators Ask Residents for Doorbell Camera Footage

Investigators in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case are reportedly asking residents to turn over any footage they may have on their doorbell cameras from two days last month.

The FBI and Pima County sheriff's deputies made the request Wednesday to people living near Nancy's home in the Catalina Foothills, a suburb of Tucson, Arizona, according to TV stations KVOA and KOLD.

The authorities specifically want to view video from January 11 between 9 PM and midnight, and from January 31 between 9:30 AM and 11 AM, the stations reported. The outlets add that a suspicious vehicle was spotted around 10 AM on January 31 on Via Entrada road, which is close to Nancy's home in the Foothills. No description of the vehicle was provided.

Meanwhile, the New York Post reported Wednesday that a black glove was discovered on the side of the road, and investigators are now testing it for DNA evidence.

It's unclear if the glove is tied to the masked intruder who allegedly kidnapped Nancy from her house in the wee hours of February 1.

Play video content

The FBI has released photos and videos showing the alleged kidnapper wearing a ski mask and apparent black gloves while lurking around the front door of Nancy's home. The suspect, armed with a holstered gun around his waist, was captured on Nancy's doorbell camera.