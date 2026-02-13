Allison Holker Sells L.A. Home for $4.7M, Moves to Utah With Fiancé Adam Edmunds

Allison Holker has officially sold off her Los Angeles home ... and it went for a hefty $4,750,000.

The deal closed back in September ... nearly two years after she bought the stunning 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom Studio City property for $5 million, after selling the home she shared with Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

It also looks like Allison is fully turning the page ... we're told she sold the home to move to live full-time in Utah, suggesting her future is firmly tied to her new life with her fiancé Adam Edmunds ... who is CEO of a software company based in Utah.

The "Dancing With the Stars" alum revealed Thursday that Adam popped the question less than two years into their relationship.

The milestone comes just over three years after the tragic death of her late husband tWitch in December 2022.