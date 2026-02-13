Jacket Worn by Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Closely Matches Walmart Knit Top

The jacket worn by Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper might not be the windbreaker we originally reported ... 'cause after digging deeper, we've found a piece that could be an even closer match.

Take another look at the surveillance footage from Nancy’s front door ... then compare it to the Athletic Works Fusion Knit Jacket, currently sold at Walmart. The standout similarities are hard to ignore -- especially the center zipper and the distinct horizontal seam across the chest, as well as the cuffs and the bottom hem of the outerwear.

It’s not a perfect slam dunk, though. Our earlier reporting pointed to the Aero Hex Windbreaker, which also features the horizontal black line across the chest, zipper, and pockets -- all consistent with what’s seen in the footage.

The reality is, this isn’t some one-of-a-kind jacket. It’s a common athletic style, meaning multiple brands could have nearly identical designs.

Officials say the backpack seen in video taken outside Nancy's house the night she was taken is the Ozark Trail Hiker backpack sold by Walmart -- the front straps of the Ozark have the same reflective pieces as the one visible in the video.

Every new clue matters ... and TMZ received a third email Friday from the man claiming he knows the kidnapper’s identity, and his asking price for the information just went up.

