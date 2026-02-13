Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jacket Worn by Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Closely Matches Walmart Knit Top

By TMZ Staff
Published
nancy guthrie suspect jacket split main fbi walmart
Walmart Composite

The jacket worn by Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper might not be the windbreaker we originally reported ... 'cause after digging deeper, we've found a piece that could be an even closer match.

Take another look at the surveillance footage from Nancy’s front door ... then compare it to the Athletic Works Fusion Knit Jacket, currently sold at Walmart. The standout similarities are hard to ignore -- especially the center zipper and the distinct horizontal seam across the chest, as well as the cuffs and the bottom hem of the outerwear.

GUTHRIUE-kal-V3
SEE THE SECURITY FOOTAGE

It’s not a perfect slam dunk, though. Our earlier reporting pointed to the Aero Hex Windbreaker, which also features the horizontal black line across the chest, zipper, and pockets -- all consistent with what’s seen in the footage.

Athletic Works Fusion Knit Jacket walmart sub
Walmart

The reality is, this isn’t some one-of-a-kind jacket. It’s a common athletic style, meaning multiple brands could have nearly identical designs.

Officials say the backpack seen in video taken outside Nancy's house the night she was taken is the Ozark Trail Hiker backpack sold by Walmart -- the front straps of the Ozark have the same reflective pieces as the one visible in the video.

Nancy Guthrie Suspect Backpack Walmart Sub 1
Walmart

Every new clue matters ... and TMZ received a third email Friday from the man claiming he knows the kidnapper’s identity, and his asking price for the information just went up.

021326_harvey_guthrie_third_note_kal
THIRD NOTE RECEIVED
TMZ.com

As we reported, the man initially demanded 1 bitcoin -- worth about $68,000 -- in exchange for the kidnapper’s name and location. Now he’s shifting gears, asking for $50,000 in bitcoin upfront and another $50,000 after the arrest -- promising he won’t touch the first payment until the suspect is in custody.

