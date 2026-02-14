Rapper Tone Loc Hospitalized After Flight Emergency, Misses Mardi Gras Appearance

Suffered Medical Crisis on Way to Alabama Parade

Tone Loc -- the popular rapper best known for the hit songs "Wild Thing" and "Funky Cold Medina" -- is recovering in a Georgia hospital after a medical incident

The Krewe Of Kolosse -- a men's Mardi Gras society -- announced the news because the rapper was supposed to serve as the Grand Marshal of a parade in Dothan, Alabama Saturday.

However, while flying to Dothan, the Krewe of Kolosse says Tone Loc experienced a medical emergency. The organization did not provide additional information.

We've kept you informed about Tone Loc's health issues over the years ... including in 2012 when he collapsed multiples times on stage.

In 2013, Tone Loc suffered an apparent seizure while performing in Iowa. Medical professionals attended the rapper on stage for five minutes before the audience was asked to leave.