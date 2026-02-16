Marshon Lattimore Told Cops He Didn't Have Gun In Car Before Arrest, Bodycam Shows

Told Cops He Didn't Have Gun In His Car

TMZ Sports has obtained the body-worn camera footage from the January arrest of Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore ... and it shows the NFL vet telling cops he had no weapons in his car, before a search revealed otherwise.

Police initially pulled over the car -- owned by Lattimore and driven by a female acquaintance -- for a minor traffic violation. When they ran the plates, they were expired, according to law enforcement.

Before returning to his patrol car to begin writing up the citations, the officer asked if there were any guns or knives in the car.

"No," Lattimore responded.

After the cop informed Lattimore of the tickets they were getting, he told them he would tow the car because of the plates ... and said he would conduct an inventory of everything inside before allowing them to retrieve their stuff.

As the officer rummaged through the vehicle, he eventually searched the glovebox ... where he discovered the loaded handgun.

"We can go ahead and book him," the officer said.

Before putting him in the back of the patrol car, the 29-year-old informed them he wouldn't be able to bend his knee properly as he was recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in November.

After sitting down ... the woman Marshon was with attempted to help him get his chains off his neck, but was struggling.

One officer was able to get a necklace off, but one remained ... so they let him rock it to the station.

Lattimore was eventually booked on charges of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

He subsequently pleaded not guilty to the charges.