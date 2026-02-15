Super Bowl Champ T.J. Ward Says Broncos Have Title Blueprint

Play video content TMZSports.com

Super Bowl 50 champ T.J. Ward is doubling down on the Denver Broncos ... predicting his old squad will be playing for it all next year.

And he’s not whispering it -- he called his shot when TMZ Sports caught up with him Super Bowl week at SI The Party.

“They'll be in the Super Bowl next year!!!” Ward said.

The former “No Fly Zone” hammer says Denver is sitting on something most NFL teams would kill for: continuity. In a league where rosters flip overnight, the Broncos are bringing back their quarterback, running backs, defense, coaching staff -- the whole engine.

“Bo Nix gonna get healthy,” Ward said. “Like I was saying on my show -- 'Safety First Show' -- they have a rare opportunity to bring an entire team back, for the most part.”

Predicting a Super Bowl return is big talk from a guy who knows exactly what a championship locker room looks like. Ward helped anchor Denver’s Super Bowl 50 defense ... so when he says the blueprint is there, he’s speaking from experience.

As for upgrades? He says don’t expect a dramatic overhaul.

“I mean, they really don’t need much," Ward said. "Man, I’d probably add a couple more weapons on offense, maybe. But we were even injured at the wide receiver position during the playoffs … they’ve got some options, man.”

And if anyone’s worried about Nix after breaking his ankle in the AFC Championship?

“It’s all good already, so he’ll be practicing in the offseason," Ward said.

Ward also pointed out Denver has draft picks and cap space to play with ... meaning they can reload without tearing anything down.

“It’s an exciting time for football in general,” he said. “You know the best part about football? It’s not knowing what’s going to happen.”