Astrologer Predicts the Futures of the Biggest Celebrity Super Bowl Romances

Love was in the air Super Bowl weekend, as Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton confirmed their relationship and Tom Brady and Alix Earle showed "romantic chemistry" ... but according to astrologer Richard James, don't bet on them ringing any wedding bells just yet.

Watch the video ... Richard breaks down for us why Kim's Libra sign and Lewis' Capricorn just won't last. Their visions for their futures don't mix.

Next, are 2 fire signs -- Tom, a Leo, and Alix, a Sagittarius.

Their similarities give them instant chemistry and let's face it ... they look good together. But just because you look good doesn't mean you'll stand the test of time.

Richard predicts the two will challenge each other to grow and evolve, which tends to lead to a more on-again, off-again type of relationship.