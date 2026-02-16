Former NFL Star Tre Johnson Dies On Family Vacation At 54 Years Old

Former NFL star Tre Johnson -- an All-Pro offensive lineman -- suddenly passed away on Sunday while on vacation with his family, his wife confirmed ... leaving everyone in shock.

He was only 54.

Irene Johnson announced the devastating news on her Facebook page Sunday, saying Tre died earlier in the day while on a brief family trip. The cause of death was not revealed.

"His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ, and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock," Irene said.

"If you know Tre', you know what a devoted and loving father he was to his children."

Irene added, "We will miss him so much."

Johnson was stud on the o-line for the franchise in D.C ... after being bein selected in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft. Tre earned Pro Bowl and Second-team All-Pro honors in 1999.

The Washington Commanders released a statement, saying they are "heartbroken" over Johnson's death.

After eight seasons in the NFL, Irene said Tre became a history teacher at Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland, but recent health issues forced him to take a leave of absence.

One of his students said on social media that Johnson was "one of the best teachers I’ve ever had and a heck of a football player. Rest in peace, Mr. Johnson. The way you taught history and life will always stick with me."