Hilary Duff Gets Emotional Discussing Estrangement From Sister Haylie

Hilary Duff is getting painfully real ... confirming her emotional new single “We Don’t Talk” is inspired by her fractured relationship with sister Haylie Duff.

Appearing on "CBS Mornings" Friday, Hilary fought to keep it together as she admitted the loneliest part of her life right now is not having her sister by her side.

Hilary confessed she doesn’t even know if Haylie will hear the song ... but she said the situation stopped being private long ago, so she poured the truth into the music because it’s her real experience.

Watch the clip ... Hilary doesn’t break down, but the emotion is written all over her -- long pauses, looking down, and choosing every word carefully as she opens up.