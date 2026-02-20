Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Paula On 'Jersey Shore' 'Memba Her?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Paula Pickard -- the sweet and innocent off-and-on girlfriend of Mike Sorrentino -- was just 21 years old when she made her first appearance on season 1 of MTV's "Jersey Shore" back in 2010.

Paula joined the rest of the "GTL" legends, including: Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, DJ Pauly D, Jennifer 'JWoww' Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Paula first appeared on season one, however, Paula and 'The Sitch' did not become a 'situation' until season 6 in 2012.

Guess what she looks like now! 

