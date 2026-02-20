Paula On 'Jersey Shore' 'Memba Her?!
Paula On 'Jersey Shore' 'Memba Her?!
Published
Paula Pickard -- the sweet and innocent off-and-on girlfriend of Mike Sorrentino -- was just 21 years old when she made her first appearance on season 1 of MTV's "Jersey Shore" back in 2010.
Paula joined the rest of the "GTL" legends, including: Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, DJ Pauly D, Jennifer 'JWoww' Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.
Paula first appeared on season one, however, Paula and 'The Sitch' did not become a 'situation' until season 6 in 2012.