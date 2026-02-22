Armed Man Shot Dead at Mar-a-Lago Was Fixated on Epstein Files, Text Shows

The armed man shot and killed by Secret Service agents outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property Sunday had grown increasingly obsessed with the Epstein files and was also a vocal supporter of Trump … TMZ has learned.

Austin Tucker Martin sent a text message, obtained by TMZ, to a co-worker on February 15, 2026, that read, "I don't know if you read up on the Epstein Files, but evil is real and unmistakable." He continued, "The best people like you and I can do is use what little influence we have. Tell other people about what you hear about the Epstein files and what the government is doing about it. Raise awareness."

Sources who worked with Austin at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in North Carolina tell TMZ ... he became fixated on Epstein following the latest release of information tied to the files. Co-workers tell us he was deeply disturbed by what he believed was a government cover-up and often talked about powerful people "getting away with it."

At the same time, Austin was outspoken about his Christian faith and political views. We're told he regularly expressed support for Trump, telling colleagues as recently as late last year he believed Trump was a strong leader.

People close to Martin describe him as well-meaning but increasingly frustrated, particularly about the economy. We're told he often complained that young people need two jobs or roommates to afford moving out. Our sources say he still lived with his parents.

Austin also tried to start a union at work to push for higher wages, but no one signed on. Outside of his job, he was a sketch artist attempting to sell drawings of local scenery and people around town.