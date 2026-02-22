Ex-Miami Booster Nevin Shapiro Talks 'Idiots' At NCAA, Paying College Players

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ex-Univ. of Miami booster Nevin Shapiro says he told the "idiots" at the NCAA to pay players a decade and a half ago ... and while he's pleased the day has finally come, he tells TMZ Sports it was long overdue!

Of course, Shapiro was at the center of a big NCAA scandal involving the Hurricanes football program, where he allegedly provided cash, gifts, and parties to players, and he was widely ridiculed.

Fast forward to today ... with an NIL policy that now allows athletes to be paid for their name, image, and likeness, we asked Shapiro if he'd consider working with college athletes once again.

"Definitely not," Shapiro said at first, but then clarified.

"Maybe in an advisory role, and I sort of do advise behind the scenes without compensation, because I just enjoy seeing the young kids come up."

Shapiro added that he's happy the NCAA is finally allowing college athletes to earn some bread for what they contribute to their respective programs, saying it's about time they're getting a piece of the pie.

"Long past due," Shapiro said, "I told these idiots from the NCAA 15 years ago what to do or else it would be done for them as I was showing them."

"I'm happy to see these kids get what they can get."

Shapiro -- who was convicted of fraud and money laundering in 2011 and sentenced to 20 years in prison (Pres. Joe Biden granted him clemency in 2024) -- is also aiming to tell his story, perhaps on the big screen, 'cause he says the truth hasn't been told, and you can't believe everything you read.