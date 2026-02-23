Christina Fulton Says Her Heart Breaks for the Reiner Family

Play video content TMZ.com

We caught up with Christina Fulton outside of court in Los Angeles today where she offered kind words to the family of Rob and Michele Reiner ... knowing all too well what they're going through.

As Christina arrived for her case against son Weston Cage, hordes of media were already at the court for Nick Reiner's arraignment.

Christina said her heart is broken for the Reiner family ... "I know what that feels like ... as a mother that has had a similar situation to go through with my son."

As you know, Nick has been charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder in his parents' killings.

Christina was allegedly beaten by her son Weston while he was in a fit of manic rage on April 28, 2024.

The actress subsequently sued Weston for the alleged assault and also sued Weston's dad Nicolas Cage for allegedly enabling Weston's behavior.

She says that they'll be back in court May 20 to see about restitution for her the injuries she sustained.

