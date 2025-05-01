Nicolas Cage Attends Son Weston's Wedding

Nicolas Cage is an expert on weddings ... he's been married five times, and he just went to another wedding ... watching as his son tied the knot.

Check out this video from Weston Cage's wedding to Jenifer Alexa Canter ... Nicolas is on the altar with the wedding party, looking dapper in a tuxedo.

Folks who were there say Weston and Jenifer got hitched April 25 at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills ... and it looks like a pretty nice ceremony.

The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree in the Cage family ... because this is Weston's fourth marriage, one shy of his famous father's mark.

We broke the story ... Weston and Jenifer got engaged back in March, and he told us she's his first and only love. Weston also told us he's loved Jenifer since she was a teen and he will remain committed to her forever.

Unclear if Weston's mother, Christina Fulton, attended the nuptials in the wake of Weston's 2024 arrest for attacking her -- for which Weston has since been ordered to participate in a "mental health diversion" program.

When we asked Christina about Weston's engagement back in March, she told TMZ, "I hope his mental health is being addressed first and foremost. At the end of the day he’s my son, I want the best for him, however my pain and suffering this past year as his mother will never go away."

Nicolas is looking pretty stoic here, but the bride and groom look happy.