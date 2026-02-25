'Fear Factor' Contestant Pierced by 11 Needles in Harrowing Clip

Don't go looking in your local haystack for a needle ... just head on down to the "Fear Factor: House Of Fear" set and take them right out of a contestant's skin!

A new episode of the hit "Fear Factor" reboot is airing tonight ... and it features Johnny Knoxville's "Pain Auction" -- a challenge in which contestants undergo painful ordeals in hopes of staying in the game to win $200K.

One contestant -- 21-year-old professional soccer star Dida Armstrong -- agreed to have 13 needles pierced into his arms ... and the video's hard to watch.

In the clip, Armstrong sits back while a professional pushes needles into his arms ... eliciting screams and tears from the young man.

Dida's clearly in pain ... and, it seems his discomfort is affecting the other contestants too -- some of whom are shown covering their mouths and shaking their heads.