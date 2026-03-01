Sami Sheen Sizzles in Red Bikini at Malibu Beach

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sami Sheen Hits the Beach with Friends
Sami Sheen -- the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards -- brought the heat to Malibu this weekend.

The model and TV personality was photographed Saturday enjoying a sunny day at Paradise Cove Beach, rocking a bright red bikini while hanging out with friends along the scenic shoreline.

Sami kept things casual and carefree at one point, throwing on an oversized sweatshirt before peeling it off to catch some rays. She was spotted standing near the water, shielding her eyes from the sun, and later lounging on the sand with her crew.

Paradise Cove is a go-to celeb hotspot, and Sami appeared right at home, confidently strolling across the sand and enjoying the coastal breeze.

As you know, Sami has carved out her own lane in modeling, frequently sharing swimsuit snaps and lifestyle content with her growing following.

