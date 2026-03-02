Charles Leclerc Marries Alexandra Saint Mleux

Charles Leclerc just got his first P1 of the season -- the Formula 1 superstar just got married to Alexandra Saint Mleux!!

The Ferrari driver shared video of their special ceremony on Friday ... showing them exchanging vows in front of their closest friends and family.

The pair looked incredible -- with Alexandra wearing a strapless, sparkling gown and Charles in an off-white suit.

Their adorable puppy, Leo, was also looking snazzy -- he had a cute little tuxedo!!

After their ceremony, the two hopped in a Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa and drove around Monaco.

It appears Friday's festivities are just the start for the Leclercs -- they called it their "civil wedding" ... and Alexandra said she can't wait to marry Charles "all over again next year."

Chances are the pair didn't want to wait until after the upcoming F1 season to make it official ... and with the first race going down in Australia this weekend, it was their last chance to do so before the 2026 calendar.

As we previously reported, Leclerc proposed to Alexandra late last year ... so the guy's got speed on and off the track!!

Leclerc says the follow-up will be next year with "all of our close ones" ... so perhaps his Ferrari teammate, Lewis Hamilton, rolls through with his new lady, Kim Kardashian??