Emma Watson Looks Like She's Dating Mexican Businessman Gonzalo Hevia Baillères

Emma Watson looks like she's found a romantic partner south of the border ... 'cause it seems like she's coupled up with an ultra-wealthy Mexican businessman.

Check out these photos of Emma and Gonzalo Hevia Baillères ... they're kissing at the airport and look boo'd up while breaking bread.

In other words, this has all the makings of a new couple alert!!!

These photos of Emma and Gonzalo are from Mexico City ... so it looks like she kissed him goodbye before hopping on a plane.

Emma's rumored new boyfriend is from one of the wealthiest families in all of Mexico ... and he's the heir to a billion-dollar fortune.

Gonzalo founded an investment firm and his family made billions through mining and luxury department stores. He used to reportedly date popular Latin singer Belinda.