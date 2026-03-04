Jessica White Says It's Okay for Women to Be Bisexual, But Not Men

Play video content TMZ.com

Jessica White was ready to spill during a chat with TMZ ... and she didn’t hold back on a pretty controversial take -- including one thing she says is totally fine for women to do, but a hard no for men.

Check out the clip ... we caught up with Jessica Tuesday at the Gurus Magazine x Morgan Publicity luncheon for Endometriosis Awareness Month in Beverly Hills ... and without missing a beat, she said it’s perfectly OK for women to be bisexual, but when it comes to guys? Not so much.

It’s definitely a spicy opinion -- and she doubles down by explaining exactly why she feels that way ... so you’ll want to watch the full clip.

Jessica also gets into something else she says is strictly for the girls ... and weighs in on what actually counts as breaking girl code.