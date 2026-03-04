Legendary Former Notre Dame Head Football Coach Lou Holtz Dead At 89

Lou Holtz, one of the most accomplished college football coaches of all time, has passed away at the age of 89.

"Louis Leo 'Lou' Holtz, legendary college football coach, Hall of Famer, bestselling author, and one of America’s most influential motivational voices, has passed away at the age of 89 in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family," his family announced in a statement.

"Holtz is remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others. His influence extended far beyond the football field through the Holtz Charitable Foundation and the many players, colleagues, and communities shaped by his leadership."

The West Virginia native began his coaching career back in 1960, serving as an assistant for the University of Iowa. From there ... he bounced around the country before landing a head coaching gig with William and Mary University.

He also made stops at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota and South Carolina. However, most remember Holtz from his time at the University of Notre Dame.

Holtz helped guide the Fighting Irish to an undefeated season in 1988, which saw the school bring home its 11th National Championship. That also marked the school's last perfect season.

When he finally called it a career, he finished with a record of 249-132-7. Holtz also made a brief stop in the NFL with the New York Jets, but it was short-lived, ending with a 3-10 record.

He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.