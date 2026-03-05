Renee Graziano Gives Update on Son AJ's Health After Sudden Hospitalization

Play video content TMZ.com

Renee Graziano gave us an update on her son, AJ, after he was hospitalized for heart attack-like symptoms in late February ... and she shared her thoughts on Drita D’Avanzo joining the "Mob Wives" reboot!

Check out our chat ... we ran into the reality star in New York City Wednesday, and she had a glowing review of AJ's current status ... and urges people in their 30s to start keeping an eye on heart health!

We also asked her about Drita being on "House of Villains" Season 3 ... and although she hasn't watched her on the reality TV competition show, she's down for her to come back for "Mob Wives"!

It's not looking like her wishes will be answered ... 'cause Drita told us she has no interest in returning to her roots, and is instead focusing on other projects.

But, we've learned the reality TV world is always full of surprises ... so we will keep an eye out.