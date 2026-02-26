'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano's Son AJ Hospitalized

Renee Graziano's son was hospitalized Wednesday after experiencing symptoms similar to those of a heart attack, TMZ has learned.

The "Mob Wives" star shared an update with us Thursday ... saying her son, AJ, underwent testing at a hospital after he felt numbness in his left arm and chest pains while at work. She tells us AJ is home now and "doing well" ... adding he did not have a heart attack.

AJ will be following up with his doctor to determine what caused the symptoms, we're told.

Renee says this incident was a "reminder to never ignore your health," adding ... "It’s a mother’s worst nightmare, especially knowing he has a wife and four children. Your health is your wealth."

AJ is Renee's only child, who she shares with her ex-husband, Hector Pagan Jr. ... a former associate of the Bonanno crime family who helped the FBI send multiple members of the family -- and Renee's own father -- to the clink.