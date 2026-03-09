Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Boston Singer Tommy DeCarlo Dead at 60

By TMZ Staff
Published
Tommy DeCarlo -- lead vocalist for the rock band Boston -- has died.

The singer's family confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing that he died Monday after a battle with brain cancer.

"He fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end," they wrote.

DeCarlo joined Boston after the original lead singer, Brad Delp, died in 2007.

In 2021, he released the audiobook, "Unlikely Rockstar -- The Tommy DeCarlo Story," detailing his life up until his first performance with Boston.

He was 60.

RIP

