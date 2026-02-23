'BodyPartz' Rapper Luci4 Dead at 23

Rapper Luci4 -- best known for his viral hit "BodyPartz" -- has died at 23.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner confirms Luci4 -- born James Dear -- passed away, though his cause of death is still unknown. His grandparents tell TMZ he died February 22, sometime at a friend’s house in Los Angeles.

They say they don’t know what happened yet -- but they’re suspicious. According to them, his wallet was completely emptied, and they had recently warned him about the people he’d been spending time with as his fame started taking off.

They’re now waiting on answers from the police.

The Los Angeles Fire Department tells TMZ ... they responded to a medical call at the house at 11:40 AM ... but when they arrived, the person was already deceased, so police were notified.

Luci4 made waves online as a pioneer of the internet microgenre sigilkore, blowing up on TikTok in 2021 and eventually landing a deal with Atlantic Records.