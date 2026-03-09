Winnie Harlow Shows Off Her Boobs in Sheer Outfit at Event

Winnie Harlow made quite the fashion statement during an event -- she stepped out in a sheer outfit without a bra ... and her confidence certainly turned heads.

The Canadian model pulled up to the star-studded event at Geeko Miami over the weekend to celebrate "The CEO Club" Prime Video docuseries, which features Harlow, Serena Williams, and others.

Harlow later shared her glam pics with her 9 million Instagram followers in honor of International Women's Day on Sunday ... and her outfit left little to the imagination.

The 31-year-old rocked an all-burgundy fit -- a leather trench coat, silk skirt, and see-through top, exposing her breasts.

The bold look got plenty of love ... but it also sparked some backlash from her fans.

"I think you're beautiful and have followed you for years, but I don't understand the purposeful exposure," one fan wrote in the IG comments.

"It lessens my respect towards you to be honest."

Some even mentioned her fiancé, Kyle Kuzma -- the Milwaukee Bucks forward who proposed to Harlow in February 2025.

"Kuz shouldn’t be letting her do this respectfully," a fan said.