Kathryn Hahn Confirms She's Been Cast As Mother Gothel In 'Tangled' Remake

Disney knows best … when it comes to casting!

Kathryn Hahn just announced she will officially be playing Mother Gothel in the upcoming “Tangled” remake.

The actress casually dropped the news on Instagram, posting a video of herself in a retro-style T-shirt of the villain she’ll be playing.

Kathryn’s fully leaning into the rebrand … changing her IG handle to @motherhahn and her bio to “mother knows best.”

Just portraying the role of Agatha Harkness in “WandaVision” and “Agatha All Along” alone, she certainly proves she has the chops to back it up!

Fans are thrilled to learn their dream casting is actually happening, and the hype isn’t lost on Disney.

The studio got in on the bit, posting on X … “You want her to be the bad guy? FINE.”