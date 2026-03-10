Mariners' Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena Beef Over WBC Handshake Snub

Seattle Mariners stars Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena might be trying to win a World Series together, but they were anything but teammates on Monday ... and that was made clear during a handshake snub in the USA vs. Mexico matchup at the World Baseball Classic.

The drama kicked off as Arozarena made his way up to the batter's box for his first plate appearance ... and when he leaned over to show some sportsmanship to the Big Dumper, the catcher left him hanging.

Arozarena was spotted listening closely to whatever Raleigh was saying ... but it turns out he wasn't having any of it -- 'cause he went off about the matter in a postgame interview.

"Honestly, he can go to hell," Arozarena said.

He went on to say Raleigh told him it was nice seeing him during the at-bat ... and Arozarena had some words about that, too.

"That 'Good to see you,' he said to me ... he can shove it up his ass."

In Cuban, Arozarena also told him to "go f*** himself" for good measure.

Raleigh ended up with the win on the diamond -- USA won 5-3 ... but the two teams could face off again later on in the tournament, so be on the lookout if they do meet again.

