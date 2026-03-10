Nicole Curtis Attempts to Explain N-Word Controversy on 'Breakfast Club'

Play video content The Breakfast Club

After losing her job at HGTV for saying the N-word on camera, Nicole Curtis went on "The Breakfast Club" Tuesday only to receive even more backlash.

ICYMI ... a behind-the-scenes clip of the former "Rehab Addict" host blurting out "fart n****r" in a moment of frustration went viral and led to her firing.

In her 'Breakfast Club' discussion over the incident, Nicole tried to explain the gaffe by saying that she often uses terms like "fart digger" and "fart knocker," seeming to imply that she just accidentally combined the two.

Nicole stressed that she never uses the racial slur ... but cohost DJ Envy wasn't buying it. He suggested the way it came out of her mouth was just too natural for it to have been a first occurrence.

You gotta watch the video ... Nicole goes on a whole thing about living in Detroit, but never quite gets around to connecting why that's relevant to the situation.

Her beating around the bush does not go over well with Charlamagne tha God, who -- in not-so-nice terms -- basically suggests Nicole is intellectually challenged for coming on their show after what happened.