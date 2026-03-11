Ime Udoka Shades Bam Adebayo's 83-Point Game, Free Throws and Wizards!

Play video content Houston Rockets

Some folks are unimpressed with Bam Adebayo's 83-point game ... including Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, who told reporters he had no idea how the Miami Heat player could score at will like that -- until he looked at the box score.

The 48-year-old former pro met with the media after his team secured a 113-99 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday ... and was asked what he thought about the big man's historic night at home against the Washington Wizards.

"First thing you think is 'how?' -- not because of him, but because of the way he plays," Udoka said. "And I saw he only made six threes but 40 free throws or something like that? Tells the story right there ... and the Washington Wizards."

Of course, the Wizards are not great this season -- they currently have 16 wins.

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick also chimed in on Adebayo passing Kobe Bryant for the second-most points in a game (behind Wilt Chamberlain) ... and he said he at first didn't realize the Heat were playing a "different type of basketball" at the end of the game.

He did say Adebayo's feat was "incredible" nonetheless.

JJ Redick on Bam Adebayo’s 83-point night when asked by @MirjamSwanson:



“It’s incredible what he was able to do… I watched the last three minutes and that was a different type of basketball.”#Lakers pic.twitter.com/Vk2cvpDFyf @CarlosYakJr

Miami essentially stuffed the stat sheet in Adebayo's favor ... intentionally fouling the Wizards to gain more possessions and feed him the rock, despite the game already being secured.

As for fans, diehard Lakers supporter O'Shea Jackson Jr. had a bit of a crash-out on social media ... throwing around conspiracies and saying the historic night changed how he views the NBA as a whole.