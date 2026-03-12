Brutal Dog Assault Caught on Camera, Police Investigating Incident

Play video content Kris Kelly Foundation

A Connecticut man named Mike Gerchy appears to have been caught on video beating the crap out of a pit bull ... and now we're told police are investigating.

Check out the dramatic clip posted to Instagram ... which opens with a man body-slamming one of 2 canines in the living room of a house in Glastonbury, CT. You then see the man start kicking the poor pooch while yelling, "What is your f***ing problem?"

A frightened woman is standing in a doorway telling the man to "stop it" ... but he doesn't seem to listen and continues the beatdown, before shooing the dog up the stairs.

Gerchy later took to Facebook to explain his actions, saying he loves his dogs Stitch and Thor "more than anything."

According to Gerchy, his ex edited the video, omitting what he says is necessary context. Gerchy claims Stitch has displayed a pattern of aggression, attacking Thor and causing serious damage that cost Gerchy thousands of dollars in vet bills. Gerchy claims he only disciplined Stitch for attacking Thor and almost biting his ex's daughter.

He even posted more video which he says shows the full context leading up to the alleged on-camera abuse.