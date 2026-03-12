Steve Martin and Martin Short Will Resume Touring After Daughter's Death
Martin Short and Steve Martin are set to resume their popular two-man show ... after taking a hiatus following the tragic death of Katherine Short.
A source with knowledge tells TMZ ... the comedy icons will do their scheduled April 11 show at the Johnny Mercer Theatre in Savannah, Georgia.
This is a major update ... because the tour was paused after Short's daughter died on February 23. Multiple shows scheduled in March were rescheduled for September.
The April 11 show will feature Jeff Babko & The Steep Canyon Rangers ... and it looks like it's nearly sold out.
TMZ broke the news that Katherine's death would not impact production for the new season of the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building."
Production sources told TMZ ... the hit series is not currently in production. We're told that, typically, if filming were taking place in the United States, the cast and crew would be gearing up to start around this time. However, because the upcoming season is set to film in London, our sources say production isn't scheduled to begin for a couple more months.