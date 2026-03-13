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Blake Lively Comes Up Short in Bid to Sanction Justin Baldoni's Lawyer

Blake Lively Whiffs On Court Sanction Against Baldoni Lawyer

By TMZ Staff
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Swing and a miss for Blake Lively ... she tried to get legal sanctions against one of Justin Baldoni's lawyers ... but a judge wasn't buying it.

Here's the deal ... Blake's legal team filed a motion back in August, complaining to a judge about what Bryan Freedman was saying about her in the media. She asked the judge to sanction Freedman.

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Well, on Friday, the judge denied Blake's motion ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Blake claimed Freedman's chatter would taint the jury pool ... but the judge points out the statements Blake was upset about were made almost a year before the scheduled trial date, and he said Blake wasn't able to prove Freedman's statements were "substantially likely to prejudice" court proceedings.

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As you know ... Blake filed a complaint against her "It Ends With Us" costar in December 2024, alleging Baldoni sexually harassed her while working on the film.

Blake and Justin haven't been able to agree on a settlement, and the trial is scheduled for May 18.

Blake Lively Through The Years
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Blake Lively Through The Years Launch Gallery
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We have reached out to Blake Lively's team for comment ... so far, no word back.

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