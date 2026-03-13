YouTuber Kayla Nicole Jones Sued by Hairstylist for Assault

Hairstylist Claims She Smacked Her in the Eye

Kayla Nicole Jones -- a YouTuber with a massive social media following -- is being sued by her hairstylist for allegedly hitting her in the face.

A woman named Hanissatou Adam a.k.a Nissa The Super Stylist is suing Jones for an alleged incident she says went down back in 2024 while on a work trip to Los Angeles.

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Adam says she asked questions Jones didn't like ... and she alleges Jones threatened to slap her if she didn't stop.

After a long day of working on a music video the following day, Adam says she overheard Jones complaining about the way Adam was treating her.

Adam claims she tried to handle the situation in a "calm and reasonable manner" ... but, she says Jones became increasingly aggravated and eventually "swung her arm in an intentional manner and contacted" her eye.

Adam says she ran to her room in the shared Airbnb and called a friend to pick her up. While waiting for her friend, Adam says Jones continued to hurl obscenities at her through the door.

Jones is being sued for assault, battery, and emotional distress.