Motörhead Guitarist Phil Campbell Dead at 64

The longtime guitarist of English rock band Motörhead, Phil Campbell, has died.

The musician died "peacefully" Friday night after "a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation," according to the official Instagram account of his rock group, Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons.

Phil leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren ... and the post says he "was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely."

While he was best known for being the lead guitarist for Motörhead, Campbell began his acclaimed music career in the 1970s with the heavy metal band Persian Risk, and joined Motörhead in 1984 alongside Michael "Würzel" Burston.

Würzel exited the group in 1995, and Phil stayed in the band as its sole guitarist until they parted ways in 2015 following the death of frontman Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister. Campbell recorded 16 studio albums with Motörhead during his tenure.

The band was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, but has not been inducted.

Campbell formed Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons in 2016 and they dropped their debut album "Old Lions Still Roar" in 2019. They were scheduled to tour Europe earlier this year, but it was canceled "due to medical advice" from Phil's docs.

He was 64.