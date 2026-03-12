Charges Not Expected After 7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Texas Pond

A nonverbal 7-year-old girl with autism was found dead in a retention pond near her Texas home this week ... and authorities do not suspect foul play, and they expect to close the case shortly.

Pearland PD spokesman Chad Rogers tells TMZ … the death of Skylar Hopson has been determined to be a "tragic accident" -- and unless today's autopsy tells anything different, police will conclude their investigation as far as any criminal component.

Police believe the child left her Pearland home on foot Wednesday, carrying an iPad ... her mother called 911 ... the child's body was located hours later in a nearby retention pond.

Rogers tells us the parents have not been publicly identified because police do not suspect a crime has been committed -- nonetheless, any available video footage is being reviewed to see the child's path to the pond.