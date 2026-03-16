'90 Day Fiancé' Star Kara Leona Flaunts Bikini Bod In Sexy Photo Shoot

You probably know Kara Leona from TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" ... but, even if you don't, you won't ever forget her now after seeing her jaw-dropping photo shoot on Malibu Beach!

Check out these incredible pics, obtained by TMZ, which show Kara in a bikini enjoying a ton of fun in the sun. As you can see, Kara is leaving little to the imagination while she splashes around in the ocean and kicks back on the sand.

In fact, everything went perfectly until the moment she had a small bikini malfunction and ... well ... you can just see it for yourself.

Kara -- who starred on "90 Day Fiancé" in 2022 and 2023 -- has a budding music career, and she recently signed with UNRULY, a top marketing agency.

She's also getting into the OnlyFans game -- and, from what we hear, it's going to be as sexy as her beach photo shoot.