Banksy's Identity Revealed From Arrest Decades Ago, Investigative Report Alleges

It looks like mysterious street artist Banksy has finally been unmasked.

On Friday, Reuters published an in-depth investigation into the artist's identity, naming him "beyond dispute."

The international news organization uncovered a handwritten and signed confession from Banksy to a disorderly conduct misdemeanor charge from about 25 years ago ... and his signature seems to read "Robin Gunningham."

That name also popped up several times in court docs about the arrest.

According to Banksy's company, Pest Control, the artist "has decided to say nothing."

Banksy's lawyer, Mark Stephens, wasn't so tight-lipped, saying Banksy "does not accept that many of the details contained within your enquiry are correct."

Reuters says Stephens didn't confirm or deny his client's identity ... but did warn the outlet that publishing their investigation would violate his privacy and threaten his safety.

Funny enough ... The Mail on Sunday clocked Robin Gunningham as Banksy's real identity back in 2008, but Banksy's manager insisted the photo featured in that report wasn't of the artist.

And RG wasn't the only name floating around over the years.

A major theory suggested Robert Del Naja -- frontman of the band Massive Attack -- was behind the famed stencil art.

But the crucial clue is the signed confession from Banksy's NYC arrest in 2000.

His former manager, Steve Lazarides, wrote in his book "Banksy Captured" about how the street artist was nabbed by NYPD while defacing a Marc Jacobs Men billboard.

In his confession, Banksy called it "a humorous adjustment," before signing it as RG.

According to Reuters, the cops had "no idea" they had booked Banksy, because he had only just started going by that name and implementing his signature style into his work.

In 2008, Banksy allegedly changed his name from Robin Gunningham to David Jones, since it's one of the most common names for British men.