Photo Shows Trash in Theatre After Glamorous Oscars Ceremony

The 2026 Oscars were dripping in glitz and glamour while the cameras were rolling ... but once everyone cleared out, the aftermath told a very different story!

Take a look at this photo from Sunday night from inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood -- rows of empty chairs surrounded by what can only be described as a mini disaster zone ... food boxes, water bottles and random bits of trash scattered across the floor.

It was pretty clear there’d been a lot of foot traffic not long before ... with parts of the carpet looking like it had taken a serious beating over the course of the night.

Honestly, the scene looked less like Hollywood’s most elegant night and more like the aftermath of a concert mosh pit.

TBF, this was the seating up in the rafters -- far from the A-list circle down by the stage -- so the biggest stars aren’t exactly the ones we're trash-talking here!