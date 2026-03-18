Cesar Chavez Hit With Disturbing Abuse Allegations, Celebrations Canceled

Cesar Chavez -- the late labor leader and civil rights icon who cofounded the United Farm Workers -- is under fire after accusations surfaced he abused young women and minors … with celebrations honoring him now being canceled.

The UFW released a statement Tuesday saying it learned of "deeply troubling allegations" that Chavez "behaved in ways that are incompatible with our organization's values."

While some of the reports involve family issues ... the org says the "far more troubling" allegations involve abuse of young women and minors. Though UFW says it doesn't have firsthand knowledge of the allegations, it says they're serious enough that the org is taking "urgent steps" to learn more and help potential victims.

The shocking news comes only a few weeks before Cesar Chavez Day on March 31st. UFW says it’s sitting out all Cesar Chavez Day celebrations this year ... and some cities -- including San Antonio -- have already called off events honoring Chavez.

The Cesar Chavez Foundation says it's also "deeply shocked and saddened" by the disturbing allegations ... which it says involve claims of inappropriate sexual behavior with women and minors while he was president of UFW.