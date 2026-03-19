Driver Charged a Year After Allegedly Killing 'Marvelous Ms. Maisel' Actor

A driver has been charged in the collision that killed "Marvelous Ms. Maisel" actor Wenne Alton Davis in New York last year.

According to the WPIX-TV, MD Abdul Shomuz was booked Monday and charged with a misdemeanor -- failure to yield to a pedestrian.

As we reported, cops say Wenne -- who used they/them pronouns -- was crossing Broadway on foot at West 53rd Street when Shomuz took a left, hitting them. Shomuz, who wasn’t injured, stayed at the scene.

Wenne suffered severe head trauma after being struck by the 2023 Cadillac XT6 authorities say Shomuz was driving. The actor was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

In addition to playing a cop on “Marvelous Ms. Maisel,” Wenne also had credits on “Girls5Eva,” “New Amersterdam” and “Blind Spot.”

Wenne was 60.