Joe Burrow Says Chance At Olympic Gold Medal Is A Dream Come True

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NFL players, for the first time, have a shot at Olympic gold at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles ... and Joe Burrow tells TMZ Sports it's something he's always wanted, saying he's "pretty excited" about the opportunity!

We spoke with Burrow at the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic press conference on Friday, as the Bengals superstar quarterback and other NFL stars prepare to compete in a round-robin format tournament on March 21.

The event is a perfect warm-up for tryouts for the '28 Summer Games ... especially after the league has officially said they'll allow players to participate, giving them a chance at Olympic gold.

When we asked Burrow where a gold medal would rank among his other career milestones, he said it would be way up there.

"When this got announced, I was pretty excited about it," Burrow said.

"The opportunity to win a gold medal, you know, that's something that I've thought about a moment like that for a long time -- since I was a kid. I think it will be something very special."

Bigger than the Super Bowl? Burrow obviously wouldn't go that far, but he says the Olympics are important ... make no mistake.

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We also caught up with soon-to-be inducted Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald. The retired NFL star says he won't be competing, but he sure as hell will be rooting for the guys!

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