Livvy Dunne Suds Up Noah Beck's Abs in 'Baywatch' Reboot Car Wash Scene

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Here's Livvy Dunne and a shirtless Noah Beck getting flirty and handsy, filming a sexy car wash scene for the "Baywatch" reboot.

TMZ obtained video and photos from the shoot, and you see Livvy sliding down the hood of a lifeguard truck and grabbing onto Noah's shoulders ... as he holds her and she washes his washboard abs.

Livvy gets off Noah's back and takes a rag to his chest again, then flicks some soapy water on him ... and another actress slaps Noah's butt with a towel.

Noah is looking absolutely jacked here ... and Livvy's killing it in a red swimsuit.

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Livvy’s playing Grace and Noah is playing Luke in the reboot, which is set to hit FOX later this year ... and it's shaping up to make a serious splash when it finally hits screens.