Livvy Dunne Suds Up Noah Beck's Abs in 'Baywatch' Reboot Car Wash Scene
Livvy Dunne To Noah Beck Let Me Wash Your Six-Pack
Here's Livvy Dunne and a shirtless Noah Beck getting flirty and handsy, filming a sexy car wash scene for the "Baywatch" reboot.
TMZ obtained video and photos from the shoot, and you see Livvy sliding down the hood of a lifeguard truck and grabbing onto Noah's shoulders ... as he holds her and she washes his washboard abs.
Livvy gets off Noah's back and takes a rag to his chest again, then flicks some soapy water on him ... and another actress slaps Noah's butt with a towel.
Noah is looking absolutely jacked here ... and Livvy's killing it in a red swimsuit.
Livvy’s playing Grace and Noah is playing Luke in the reboot, which is set to hit FOX later this year ... and it's shaping up to make a serious splash when it finally hits screens.
Note to Paul Skenes ... don't worry about your girlfriend here ... it's just Hollywood, baby!!!