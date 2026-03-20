Natalia Grace Sues Disney for Defaming Her in 'Good American Family' Series

Natalia Grace -- the Ukrainian woman who was accused by her adoptive family of pretending to be a child and trying to kill them -- is suing Disney for her depiction in the Hulu original series "Good American Family."

Natalia is suing Disney and Hulu for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress ... claiming the show's depiction of her story led viewers to believe the real Natalia was "deceptive, dangerous, manipulative, dishonest, not truly a child, and responsible for acts of abuse, violence, or attempted violence."

In the lawsuit, filed without a lawyer, Natalia argues the disclaimer at the beginning of the show -- that the creative team modified real-world events to enhance the narrative of "Good American Family" -- isn't sufficient to protect the company ... because they do not make clear exactly which parts of the show have been fictionalized.

In addition, Natalia claims the company either intentionally or recklessly structured the series to first show the allegations against her ... and only later balanced them by presenting information about Natalia being an abused child. But Natalia says the initial negative impression of her as violent and manipulative remained preserved in the viewers' minds.

Natalia says that -- because of the show -- harm has been done to her reputation ... and, she's had to endure people calling her a "scammer, psycho, sociopath" and more hurtful terms.

She's suing Disney over it all and seeking unspecified damages. TMZ has reached out to the phone number listed on the lawsuit, but has not heard back.

Remember ... Natalia went to live with Kristine and Michael Barnett in 2010 ... who successfully petitioned a court in 2012 to change Natalia's birthday from 2003 to 1989. They then moved her into an apartment in 2013 and left for Canada so their son could complete his college education.

Kristine and Michael were charged with neglect ... though neither of them was convicted.