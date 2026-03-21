U.S. Postal Worker Caught on Video Throwing Jewish Boy to The Ground

A mailman went totally postal on a 4-year-old Jewish boy in New York, throwing him to the ground with such force his yarmulke flew off his head.

The violent incident occurred in broad daylight on a street in Ramapo — a town in Rockland County, NY — and was captured on video by security cameras.

SHOCKING INCIDENT IN MONSEY: USPS Mail Carrier Assaults 4-Year-Old — Ramapo Police And Chaverim Of Rockland Investigating, Incident Caught On CCTV



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As you can see ... the United States Postal worker is standing on the sidewalk outside his mail truck when the boy walks up and tries to engage with him. But the postal worker is in no mood for the boy and knocks him right on his ass.

The boy makes a quick recovery, jumping to his feet and scooping up his fallen yarmulke, which he places back on his head as he gets the hell out of there.

In a statement, the Ramapo PD said they became aware of the situation and thoroughly investigated, accusing the USPS worker of intentionally pushing the boy to the ground while on duty.

Police then charged the mailman -- whose motive was unclear -- with attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.